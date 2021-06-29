Colombia catches hacker wanted in the U.S. for ‘Gozi’ virus

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say they have arrested a Romanian hacker who is wanted in the U.S. for distributing a virus that infected more than a million computers from 2007 to 2012. Mihai Ionut Paunescu faces computer intrusion and banking fraud charges in New York, where prosecutors say he was part of a ring of criminals that developed and spread the “Gozi” virus and other forms of malware that were used to steal money from bank accounts. Prosecutors say that Gozi infected computers in at least eight countries, including the United States, Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom.Victims included individuals, corporations and also computers belonging to NASA.