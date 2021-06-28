Yam vs. sweet potato: A reference guide to food differences

NEW YORK (AP) — You’re at the supermarket and a recipe you’re shopping for calls for rutabagas. Don’t see any? Can you substitute turnips? While you’re thinking about that, you’ve also been asked to pick up some condensed milk. Isn’t that really just the same as evaporated milk? The answers to those and other vexing kitchen-based questions are all in the insightful book “What’s the Difference?: Recreational Culinary Reference for the Curious and Confused.” Author Brette Warshaw wades into the potentially fraught worlds of jam versus jelly, the various types of regional barbeque, lamb versus mutton, pie versus tart, and the potentially flammable differences between grinders, heroes, hoagies and subs.