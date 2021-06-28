UK’s new health chief to brief lawmakers as virus cases soar

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new health secretary is briefing Parliament on plans for easing COVID-19 restrictions as the exit of his disgraced predecessor raises questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s judgment and cronyism at the heart of government. Sajid Javid was named to the post on Saturday after Matt Hancock stepped down following revelations that he was having an affair with an old friend he had hired as an adviser. While Johnson initially backed Hancock, the former health secretary was forced to step down amid outrage that he had broken social distancing rules with his adviser. This comes as the U.K. reported more than 104,000 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, a 59% increase over the previous week. Coronavirus-related deaths jumped 72% to 124 in the same period.