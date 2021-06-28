Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather a system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm. Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.