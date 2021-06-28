Report: University to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Trustees of North Carolina’s flagship public university are going to meet behind closed doors amid intense criticism of their decision not to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The board announced Wednesday’s meeting in a news release that did not specify what is to be discussed. NC Policy Watch reports that trustees plan to vote on whether to grant tenure to Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project examining the bitter legacy of slavery. The publication cites two unidentified people who it says are directly involved in the process.