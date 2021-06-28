Memorial to be dedicated on anniversary of newspaper attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A memorial in remembrance of the five people who died in a mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper is being dedicated on the third anniversary of the attack. Friends and family are scheduled to attend the event at an Annapolis park on Monday, along with local officials. Author and journalist David Simon also is expected to attend. A memorial titled “Guardians of the First Amendment” will be dedicated. It includes five pillars to represent the five lives lost in the shooting. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died in the attack.