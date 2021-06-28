Man faces 20 years in prison after jumping from plane in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger who tried to break into an airplane cockpit last week had recently been under the influence of methamphetamine before he jumped from the moving plane in Los Angeles. Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, of La Paz, Mexico, broke his leg Friday when he opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport. The 33-year-old underwent surgery and is expected to appear in federal court this week on a charge of interference with a flight crew. The criminal complaint against him was made public Monday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.