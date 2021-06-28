Iran: No decision on camera deal with UN nuclear inspectors

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it hasn’t yet made a decision about whether to extend an agreement with the U.N. atomic watchdog over access to surveillance footage at its nuclear sites. The remarks by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry on Monday come after a three-month deal between Tehran and international nuclear inspectors to preserve video data at the country’s atomic installations expired last week, following a one-month extension. Iran began limiting the access to inspectors from the U.N. atomic watchdog to its nuclear sites earlier this year. It’s part of a pressure campaign on the West over Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.