Groups file federal complaint over conditions at ICE lockup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights groups and immigrant advocates have filed a federal complaint over conditions at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana. The complaint alleges prolonged use of solitary confinement, unsanitary conditions in cells and a lack of access to medical care or legal counsel. The complaint was dated June 21 and sent to the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security. The private contractor that runs the facility denies the claims in an email to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.