Czechs want Russia to pay for damages from 2014 blast

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Prague to request full compensation for damages from a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies. The ministry says deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek handed over to Aleksandr Zmeyevsky a diplomatic note “invoking the responsibility of the Russian Federation under international law for its involvement in the explosions of ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014.” Czech leaders said on April 17 that they had evidence pointing to the participation of two agents from Russia’s military spy agency in the depot explosion that killed two people. Russia has denied any involvement.