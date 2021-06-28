Chicago cop who shot man in chase stripped of police powers

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Police officer who fatally shot an armed man in the back during a foot pursuit in March has been stripped of his police powers. Police Superintendent David Brown announced the decision to strip Officer Evan Solano of his police powers on Monday. He did not provide any details about why he made the decision but said it came after the civilian review board investigating the shooting gave him more information. Solano was chasing 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 when he shot Alvarez in the back. Video shows Alvarez appearing to drop a handgun as he fell.