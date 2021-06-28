Cesar Chavez’s legacy lives on in Biden’s staff, Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The granddaughter of Cesar Chavez and a bronze bust of the late Latino labor activist both have prominent places in President Joe Biden’s White House. Julie Chavez Rodriguez directs the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Rodriguez advises the president and helps state, local and tribal governments with their federal government needs. When Biden spruced up the Oval Office, he gave Chavez’s bust a prominent place among family photographs on a desk behind him. People who know Rodriguez say she’s a humble public servant. Her grandfather’s activism helped create the United Farm Workers union.