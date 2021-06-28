At landmark US Hindu temple, a timely rite of rejuvenation

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of devotees from multiple states converge on a hilltop near Pittsburgh Sunday to celebrate the rededication of the nation’s oldest major Hindu temple. The ceremony, known as a Maha Kumbhabhishekam, is typically held every 12 years at Hindu temples to reharmonize and boost their spiritual energies. The gathering at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, modeled on a major pilgrimage site in India and itself a landmark in the growing Hindu presence in this country, also marked a way of “going back to normal” for devotees emerging from the pandemic.