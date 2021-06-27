Tunisian navy rescues 178 migrants, recovers 2 bodies

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian naval forces have recovered two bodies and rescued 178 migrants from the Mediterranean after the boats transporting them broke down on perilous voyages from Libya to Europe. A Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman said the migrants’ boats had been at risk of sinking. An oil rig in the area sounded the alarm. The migrants were picked up Sunday. They hailed from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Egypt, Mali and Ivory Coast. It was the second large-scale rescue in the area in 48 hours. The Tunisian navy picked up 267 migrants on Friday who were also attempting the crossing from Libya, bound for Italy.