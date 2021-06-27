Migrant death in Italy spurs farm work ban in hottest hours

ROME (AP) — A governor of a southern Italian region has banned farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in the fields. The governor of the Puglia region in the ‘’heel” of the Italian peninsula signed an ordinance on Saturday. It forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid. A 27-year-old migrant from Mali felt ill last week as he worked as a day laborer in a field. He collapsed and died as he was pedaling his bike on the 15-kilometer (nearly 10-mile) route to his residence.