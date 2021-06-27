Hurricane Enrique sweeping past Mexico’s southwest coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is brushing past the coastal shoulder of southwestern Mexico, keeping just off shore while sweeping the coast with heavy rains and winds that raised the threat of flash floods and mudslides. Hurricane Enrique is expected to move past the Cabo Corrientes bulge during the night, and begin losing strength Monday as it heads toward a possible run at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek. Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were holding around 90 mph (150 kph) late Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says “little change in strength” is expected during Sunday night but Enrique should begin weakening Monday as it keeps farther from the coast.