Hurricane Enrique aims for brush with Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season was off Mexico’s coast, and forecasters warned that heavy rains could cause dangerous flash floods or mudslides over southwestern parts of the country. Hurricane Enrique gained strength in the first hours after it formed Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 90 mph (150 kmh) with higher gusts, and that ’’slight strengthening″ was possible through Sunday night. The storm was expected to begin weakening on Monday and its core was predicted to stay at sea. On Sunday, it was about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes.