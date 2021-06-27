Family finds matriarch’s mementos amid condo collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A father and son who rushed to the site where where a Florida condominium tower had collapsed hoped to find a sign that their family’s 92-year-old matriarch, Hilda Noriega, had somehow survived. Among the flying debris, they found a couple of mementos bearing witness to Noriega’s life: an old family photo and a birthday card from friends in her prayer group. Mike Noriega, a grandson, says he found a message in the nightmarish mess: to cling to hope and have faith. The death toll from Thursday’s collapse of the beachfront condo building in Surfside has risen to nine. More than 150 people remained unaccounted for as of Sunday.