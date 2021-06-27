British Columbia town sets new high temperature for Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The village of Lytton in southern British Columbia sizzled under a new all-time high temperature for Canada on Sunday, reaching 46.1 degrees Celsius, or just under 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The reading by Environment Canada in Lytton surpassed the previous national high of 45 C (113 F), which was set in Saskatchewan in 1937. A heat warning was in effect for most of western Canada, and the weather agency said numerous daily temperature records had been broken across British Columbia. Environment Canada expects temperatures to begin cooling Tuesday.