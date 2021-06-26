Vatican probes alleged abuse negligence by Polish cardinal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Vatican’s embassy in Poland says that a Holy See envoy spent 10 days in the country checking reports of alleged negligence by retired archbishop of Krakow and former aide to the late Pope St. John Paul II. The embassy said Sunday the envoy held a number of meetings and reviewed documents relating to the time that Archbishop Stanislaw Dziwisz was head of the Krakow diocese in 2005-2016. The findings will be reported at the Vatican. A priest in Poland says he had personally informed Dziwisz of a priest in Krakow diocese abusing a minor, but that there has been no reaction. The priest says he has been questioned by a Vatican commission about a “certain Polish bishop.”