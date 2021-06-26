TSA will resume defense training for airline employees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is resuming self-defense classes for airline flight attendants and pilots. The four-hour classes feature federal air marshals giving crews advice and training in handling tense situations and, if necessary, defending themselves. The classes were offered for many years but were suspended because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said this week that the classes will resume in early July. The news comes as airlines are reporting a surge in cases of unruly passengers — more than 3,000 so far this year.