Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed inspections. An engineering firm’s 2018 report identified numerous issues with the building, including “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired. Miami-Dade’s mayor says she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole or of something criminal, such as a bomb. Beyond that, much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change.