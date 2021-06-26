Sri Lankan death row inmates’ hunger strike enters 2nd day

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Around 175 death row inmates in Sri Lanka are continuing their hunger strike for a second day. They are demanding their sentences be commuted to life in prison, after the country’s president pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing. A prison spokesman said Saturday that top officials from the prison ministry had held in-person discussions with the striking inmates. The surprise release of the ex-lawmaker has drawn widespread criticism, including from the U.N. human rights office and the U.S. ambassador in Sri Lanka.