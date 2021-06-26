Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist’s death

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Protesters have clashed with Palestinian security forces during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody. Hundreds gathered in Ramallah to chant slogans against President Mahmoud Abbas. Saturday’s protest comes two days after Abbas’ forces beat activist Nizar Banat shortly after his arrest. Security forces in riot gear fired tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters, sending many running away for cover. Later, Abbas’ supporters gathered in a counter rally. The crackdown comes as the internationally-backed PA faces a growing backlash from Palestinians who view it as corrupt and increasingly autocratic.