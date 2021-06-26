For some US Muslims, raw talk on suicide, mental health

A group of Muslim mental health professionals — along with some faith leaders and activists in the United States— are working to raise awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention and provide religiously and culturally sensitive guidance. Their effort has gained new urgency in the aftermath of an apparent murder-suicide that left six family members dead in Allen, Texas in April, sending shock waves in Muslim communities in the area and beyond. The loss has sparked a flurry of activities in some Muslim spaces from discussions on mental health and trainings on suicide response to healing circles and private conversations. For some, the tragedy has served as a wake-up call.