Floyd case expert OKed to testify in Nashville officer trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that prosecutors in the first-degree murder trial of a Nashville police officer next month can call a law enforcement expert witness who earlier this year testified that Derek Chauvin used excessive force against George Floyd in the moments prior to the Black man’s death. The ruling Friday by Judge Monte Watkins lets Los Angeles Police Sgt. Jody Stiger testify for prosecutors against 27-year-old Officer Andrew Delke in the case over the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Black man Daniel Hambrick in 2018. The white officer fatally shot Hambrick while he was fleeing from the officer on foot and carrying a gun.