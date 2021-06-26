‘Deep fire’ slowing rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a “very deep fire” is hampering rescue efforts at the collapsed oceanfront condominium near Miami, where authorities are racing to recover more victims beneath rubble.

Miami-Dad Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday rescuers are using infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze, whose source is unclear. Smoke has been the biggest barrier.

One hundred fifty-nine people remain unaccounted for since the collapse on Thursday. At least four were killed. Authorities also announced Saturday they are beginning an audit of buildings nearing their 40-year review — like the fallen Champlain Towers South — to make sure they’re safe.