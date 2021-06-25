‘We’re gonna stay strong’: Floyd family reacts to sentence

Some of George Floyd’s family members are calling Derek Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others are expressing optimism that it would be an impetus for change. One of Floyd’s brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.” Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” but was reassured when he had a dream in which his father appeared. Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn’t harsh enough, saying “we were served a life sentence.”