Thailand isolates construction workers to curb virus spread

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has ordered a one-month lockdown of camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and nine other areas as it struggles to slow the country’s worst wave of coronavirus infections. The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for seriously ill COVID-19 patients runs short despite the creation of several field hospitals. The government is also mobilizing military medical staff and recent medical graduates from other provinces to assist in the greater Bangkok area. The military already has helped set up field hospitals.