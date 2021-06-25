Officials: German arrested at French border planned attack

BERLIN (AP) — A 21-year-old German has been arrested at the French border on suspicion of trying to buy a firearm in preparation for an Islamist attack. Prosecutors in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg say the man was detained Thursday as he tried to enter from neighboring France, where he lives. They said Friday that German state police and officers from a tactical response unit in the French town of Kehl were involved in the operation. German authorities said the suspect belongs to the “radical Islamist spectrum” and that he had obtained several manuals for the construction of improvised bombs and incendiary devices. He was on his way to Germany to purchase an assault rifle, prosecutors said.