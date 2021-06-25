In town for COVID funeral, man vanishes in Florida collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Jay Kleiman traveled from Puerto Rico to go back to the condominium where he grew up north of Miami Beach for an old high school friend’s funeral. But hours before the ceremony, the high-rise building in the affluent neighborhood of Surfside collapsed, leaving more than 100 people missing overnight. Now Kleiman may himself be dead, along with his mother and brother staying at the apartment. Kleiman is part of a growing list of missing people along with his brother Frankie Kleiman, and his mother Nancy Kress Levin. For the family and their friends, the tragedy of the building collapse comes on top of the devastation that the COVID pandemic has already brought.