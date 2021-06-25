High times: Pocono set for first CBD-sponsored NASCAR race

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Pocono Raceway is set to hold the first CBD-titled NASCAR race. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 will be held Saturday at the track. CBD must test at an independent lab and contain less than 0.3% of THC for sponsorship approval in NASCAR. CBD sponsorship could open new doors of revenue for teams and tracks across NASCAR. There is a 380-acre farm on track property and roughly 40,000 feet of greenhouse space. NBC will not mention CBD during Saturday’s broadcast. The track has two logos for the event. One logo has CBD in bold and the other highlights 325.