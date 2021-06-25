Fire erupts on container ship in Indian Ocean

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A fire has broken out on a container ship sailing toward Singapore in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka’s navy says the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center in Colombo received a message about a fire on the Liberian-flagged ship. He said there was no information about any casualties or damage. The ship left Colombo port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is about 480 nautical miles (890 kilometers) off the country’s southern coast. The fire comes a week after a container ship carrying chemicals sank off Colombo nearly a month after catching fire, raising concerns about severe environmental contamination.