El Salvador offers $30 bitcoin starter account, use optional

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president is stressing that the use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin will not be mandatory, but the country will give out starter accounts with $30 to promote its use. Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya says the government will allocate $120 million to establish as many as 4 million starter bitcoin accounts, or “wallets,” though he doesn’t think that many people will take up the offer. President Nayib Bukele said late Thursday “that nobody will have to accept bitcoins if they don’t want to.” El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly voted on June 9 to make El Salvador the first country to use Bitcoin as legal tender.