Cooper vetoes NC bill banning Down syndrome abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a proposal pushed by Republicans to prohibit women from getting an abortion because of the race or sex of the fetus or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Physicians would be required under the bill vetoed on Friday to sign a report confirming an abortion was not desired for those three reasons. Democrats and abortion rights groups feared the measure would prevent women from having open conversations with their doctors. Republicans say the proposal sought to end a modern-day form of eugenics. Now GOP sponsors would need support from several Democrats to override the veto.