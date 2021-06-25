Bullet found in remains in search for Tulsa massacre victims

Searchers looking for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have found a bullet with a set of human remains. Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist taking part in the effort, said Friday that the bullet was found in what was the shoulder of a man whose remains showed other signs of trauma, including to the head. She says she can’t identify the type of bullet, which was the only one the team found among the nine sets of remains they’ve examined, including five that are those of children. The remains have not been confirmed as belonging to victims of the massacre and forensic lab work by Stubblefield is expected to take three to four weeks.