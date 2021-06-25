Global stocks mostly rise on US rally on infrastructure deal

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly rising, buoyed by the rally on Wall Street that came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending. Benchmarks in France and Germany are slipping in early trading while rising in Britain. Shares finished higher in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. A recovery in the U.S. economy is a boon for the export-driven Asian region. Although the vaccine rollout in Asia has lagged behind most parts of the U.S. and Europe, Asian economies are likely to benefit from an overseas recovery. The U.S. infrastructure plan is to cost $973 billion over five years.