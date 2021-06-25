Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. A statement by the aid group also known its French acronym MSF says two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead on Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling. The statement says their lifeless bodies were found a few meters from their empty vehicle. A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.