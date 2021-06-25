3 Honolulu police officers face charges in fatal shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — Three Honolulu police officers have appeared in court to face charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. It’s the first time that Honolulu prosecutors have pursued such a case against law enforcement in more than 40 years. The April 5 shooting killed Iremamber Sykap. Police say he was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse-snatching and car theft. One officer faces a charge of second-degree murder. Two other officers face charges of second-degree attempted murder. The officers’ lawyers issued a statement saying will do all they can to prevent what they are calling wrongful convictions.