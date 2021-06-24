US blocks solar components from China over labor abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s barring a major Chinese producer of material used to make solar panels from the U.S. market as part of a broader effort to halt commerce tied to China’s repressive campaign against Uyghurs and other minorities in the country’s far western Xinjiang region. That region produces about 45% of the global supply of the polysilicon used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The administration’s move is intended to pressure China over its forced assimilation campaign. But the new restrictions could make it harder for the U.S. to meet renewable energy goals.