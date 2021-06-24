Scaramucci tells banker trial jury about Trump’s transition

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci is lending his voice and memories to the federal government’s case against a Chicago banker charged with trying to parlay $16 million in loans to ex-President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager for a powerful cabinet post. Scaramucci spent an hour on the witness stand Thursday at the Manhattan federal court trial of Stephen Calk. He described to jurors Calk’s repeated efforts to get Scaramucci to reveal his prospects for a job in the Trump administration when Scaramucci worked on Trump’s transition after his November 2016 election victory. Calk, who has pleaded not guilty, never got a job.