Police killings, other racial injustice cases pending in US

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s sentencing in George Floyd’s death will hardly be the last word in the case, with federal civil rights charges still pending, appeals expected and three more officers facing trial. Even as that case grinds forward, many other cases are being closely watched as the U.S. grapples with the racial injustice exposed anew by Floyd’s death. Most involve killings by police, although some — like Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Georgia — are being scrutinized for other reasons.