Pelosi creates panel to `seek the truth’ on Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it official that she’s creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

She says it’s “imperative that we seek the truth.”

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

A violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overran police in January and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Pelosi says it was her preference to have an independent panel lead the inquiry. But she says Congress can’t wait any longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection.