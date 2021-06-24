Pakistan arrests key suspect in Lahore bombing that killed 3

Pakistan arrests key suspect in Lahore bombing that killed 3New
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces have arrested one of the alleged perpetrators of a car bombing that killed three people and wounded 25 others near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in the eastern city of Lahore. Officials said on Thursday that the man behind Wednesday’s attack was arrested from Lahore airport as he was trying to leave the country. They identified the man as Pakistani David Peter, but gave no further details