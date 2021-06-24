NYC Pride ban on uniformed police reflects a deeper tension

NEW YORK (AP) — As Pride weekend approaches, the decision by organizers of New York City’s event to ban LGBTQ police officers from marching in future parades while wearing their uniforms has put a spotlight on a longstanding tension. For some, cops shouldn’t have a uniformed presence at the march, not when there are some in the community who say they are having negative interactions with law enforcement. For others, presence of LGBTQ police marchers is an expression of hard-fought diversity and inclusion over the decades that should be celebrated, a hallmark of how integral LGBTQ people are in the fabric of American life.