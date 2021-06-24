NBCUniversal celebrates opening of New Mexico studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Executives with NBCUniversal are celebrating the opening of the company’s new production facility in New Mexico. They were joined at a ribbon-cutting event Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. NBCUniversal had announced in 2019 that it would build the state-of-the-art television and film studio in a warehouse district just north of downtown Albuquerque as part of a plan to expand its footprint in one of the fastest growing film production hubs in the country. The company also has committed to $500 million in direct production spending over 10 years. Netflix also is expanding its operations in Albuquerque.