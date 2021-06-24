Merkel: Europe ‘on thin ice’ amid delta virus variant rise

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against the coronavirus, as the highly contagious delta variant threatens to undo progress made in reducing infections. Merkel told lawmakers that the further response to the pandemic would be a main topic of discussion among European Union leaders at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. She noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the 27-nation bloc continue to decline, while vaccination rates climb. But she said “the pandemic isn’t over” and “in Germany and Europe we’re also still moving on thin ice.” European Union health officials predicted Wednesday that the delta variant will make up will 90% of all cases across the bloc by the end of August.