Mayor-elect arrested in Mexico in killing of candidate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor-elect of a small town in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the killing of the candidate he replaced in the June 6 elections. Omar Ramírez Fuentes won the election in the town of Cazones because of the popularity of René Tovar, who was shot to death two days before the vote. Ramírez Fuentes served as Tovar’s campaign manager and was officially listed as his substitute from the start of the race. Prosecutors in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Thursday that Ramírez Fuentes had his boss killed so he could take over as mayor.