Luxembourg’s leader fears for minors over Hungary LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has taken a stand defending LGBT rights over a new law in Hungary. Ahead of an EU summit Thursday, to be also attended by his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, Bettel said that these things are not about choice. He says that “I did not just wake up one day after watching some advertising … and just become gay.” The bill was signed into law in Hungary on Wednesday. It bans the sharing of content about LGBT issues to minors. Hungary says the law protects children. Critics say it links homosexuality with pedophilia. Bettel says he worries about “how many young people kill themselves because they do not accept” their sexuality or gender.