Israel to expand fishing zone, allow more imports into Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced a further easing of its blockade on Gaza. It says it will expand the fishing zone and allow the import of raw materials for “essential civilian factories.” The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in Gaza says the measures would take effect on Friday and are “conditional upon the preservation of security stability.” Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the coastal strip in 2007. Hamas has demanded a significant easing of the blockade in talks with mediators trying to solidify the informal truce that ended last month’s Gaza war.